Chinese billionaire Jack Ma appears in hologram at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference on July 9, 2020. Photo: ScreenshotChinese billionaire Jack Ma appears in hologram at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference on July 9, 2020. Photo: Screenshot
After Jack Ma’s holographic appearance at an AI conference, shares of this Chinese company soared

  • WiMi Hologram Cloud shares nearly quadruple on Nasdaq day after Alibaba founder Jack Ma appears holographically at World Artificial Intelligence Conference
  • Start-up says it did not issue press release that appears to have contributed to investor excitement
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:58am, 18 Jul, 2020

