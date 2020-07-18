Chinese billionaire Jack Ma appears in hologram at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference on July 9, 2020. Photo: Screenshot
After Jack Ma’s holographic appearance at an AI conference, shares of this Chinese company soared
- WiMi Hologram Cloud shares nearly quadruple on Nasdaq day after Alibaba founder Jack Ma appears holographically at World Artificial Intelligence Conference
- Start-up says it did not issue press release that appears to have contributed to investor excitement
