The House of Representatives has voted to ban the app from all federally-issued devices. President Trump and other government officials have also considered a broader ban on the app in the US altogether, as India has done.

Yet another option, as White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suggested last Thursday, would be for TikTok to spin out of Bytedance and stand as its own independent US firm to stave off jitters surrounding the company's China connections.

As The Information notes, Bytedance could also sell TikTok to a US firm, though its sale to a competing tech company – such as Snap – could raise additional antitrust concerns of big tech.

TikTok is slated to add 10,000 employees to its US workforce over the next three years, according to an Axios report on Tuesday.

