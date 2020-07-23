Consumers sheltering at home during the Covid-19 pandemic have reinvigorated a once-difficult online groceries market in China. Photo: Shutterstock
CICC leads US$495 million funding for Tencent-backed online grocer MissFresh
- The latest financing round for Beijing-based MissFresh was said to be on track to value the start-up at about US$3 billion
- MissFresh competes in a cash-burning sector with deeper-pocketed companies including Alibaba and JD.com
Topic | Ecommerce
