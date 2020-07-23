Consumers sheltering at home during the Covid-19 pandemic have reinvigorated a once-difficult online groceries market in China. Photo: ShutterstockConsumers sheltering at home during the Covid-19 pandemic have reinvigorated a once-difficult online groceries market in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Consumers sheltering at home during the Covid-19 pandemic have reinvigorated a once-difficult online groceries market in China. Photo: Shutterstock
CICC leads US$495 million funding for Tencent-backed online grocer MissFresh

  • The latest financing round for Beijing-based MissFresh was said to be on track to value the start-up at about US$3 billion
  • MissFresh competes in a cash-burning sector with deeper-pocketed companies including Alibaba and JD.com
Bloomberg
Updated: 7:04pm, 23 Jul, 2020

