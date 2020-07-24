A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying Nasa astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off during their mission to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on May 30. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk’s SpaceX in talks to raise funds at US$44 billion valuation
- Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets
- The company could ultimately be worth as much as US$175 billion, according to Morgan Stanley
Topic | SpaceX
