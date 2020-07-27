The Nasdaq MarketSite stands in the Times Square neighbourhood of New York, US, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto aims to raise up to US$950 million in US IPO
- Li Auto, backed by food delivery giant Meituan Dianping, has launched one of the biggest US listings by Chinese companies this year
- The five-year-old carmaker is selling 95 million American depositary shares at an indicative range of US$8 to US$10 per share
