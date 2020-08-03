Singapore-based ride-hailing app operator Grab is currently valued at US$14.3 billion, according to CB Insights. Photo: APSingapore-based ride-hailing app operator Grab is currently valued at US$14.3 billion, according to CB Insights. Photo: AP
SoftBank-backed Grab snags US$200 million from South Korean private equity firm

  • Seoul-based Stic Investments will invest about US$100 million from one of its funds, while raising the remainder from co-investors
  • Grab is among the most richly financed tech start-ups in Southeast Asia, having raised more than US$10 billion to date including about US$3 billion from SoftBank
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:34pm, 3 Aug, 2020

