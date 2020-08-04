Alipay operator Ant Groupachieved a valuation of US$150 billion ahead of its planned initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
China is home to four of the world’s five largest unicorns, led by Alibaba’s Ant Group
- Ant Group, the digital financial services arm of Alibaba, had a US$150 billion valuation to top the rankings of this year’s Hurun Global Unicorn Index
- The total value of all known unicorns in the world is US$1.9 trillion, equivalent to the GDP of Italy
Topic | Start-ups
