Alipay operator Ant Groupachieved a valuation of US$150 billion ahead of its planned initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Photo: XinhuaAlipay operator Ant Groupachieved a valuation of US$150 billion ahead of its planned initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
China is home to four of the world’s five largest unicorns, led by Alibaba’s Ant Group

  • Ant Group, the digital financial services arm of Alibaba, had a US$150 billion valuation to top the rankings of this year’s Hurun Global Unicorn Index
  • The total value of all known unicorns in the world is US$1.9 trillion, equivalent to the GDP of Italy
Jane Zhang
Updated: 6:28pm, 4 Aug, 2020

