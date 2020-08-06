The move to expand its operations within EU borders is part of TikTok’s global effort to prove itself a responsible internet citizen and a trustworthy service provider. Photo: AP
TikTok to spend US$500 million on first EU data centre in Ireland
- TikTok’s European data centre in Ireland is expected to be operational by early 2022
- Beijing-based parent company ByteDance has been working to distance its domestic Chinese operations from TikTok to appease overseas regulators
Topic | TikTok
The move to expand its operations within EU borders is part of TikTok’s global effort to prove itself a responsible internet citizen and a trustworthy service provider. Photo: AP