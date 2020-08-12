Airbnb is working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs on its IPO, according to a person familiar with the matter. Photo: AFP
Airbnb said to be close to filing to go public in US after travel rebound
- Airbnb is preparing to submit documents confidentially for an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter say
- The long-awaited move would represent a swift comeback for the home-sharing start-up after the coronavirus pandemic sent the travel industry into a tailspin
