Airbnb is working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs on its IPO, according to a person familiar with the matter. Photo: AFP
Airbnb said to be close to filing to go public in US after travel rebound

  • Airbnb is preparing to submit documents confidentially for an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter say
  • The long-awaited move would represent a swift comeback for the home-sharing start-up after the coronavirus pandemic sent the travel industry into a tailspin
Bloomberg
Updated: 9:18am, 12 Aug, 2020

