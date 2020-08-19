JD Health doctors consult patients online at the firm’s offices inside parent JD.com’s headquarters in Beijing. Photo: AP
JD.com’s health care subsidiary to drive telemedicine in China with new family-friendly service
- JD Health enables a family of up to eight people to get their health records preserved in its system, while providing all members with remote access to doctors
- That new approach to telemedicine represents how China’s private sector is seizing the enormous opportunity to help shape the country’s heath care market
Topic | JD.com
