The logo of SenseTime Group, China’s largest artificial intelligence company, is seen at its office in Shanghai, on June 3. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Start-ups

SenseTime, the Chinese AI giant blacklisted by Trump, mints money from coronavirus

  • The Hong Kong-based start-up’s 2020 sales are projected to reach US$1.3 billion, up 80 per cent from a year ago
  • The company is close to completing a US$1.5 billion funding round that values it at about US$8.5 billion
Topic |   SenseTime﻿
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:52am, 19 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The logo of SenseTime Group, China’s largest artificial intelligence company, is seen at its office in Shanghai, on June 3. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE