The logo of SenseTime Group, China’s largest artificial intelligence company, is seen at its office in Shanghai, on June 3. Photo: Reuters
SenseTime, the Chinese AI giant blacklisted by Trump, mints money from coronavirus
- The Hong Kong-based start-up’s 2020 sales are projected to reach US$1.3 billion, up 80 per cent from a year ago
- The company is close to completing a US$1.5 billion funding round that values it at about US$8.5 billion
