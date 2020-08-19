SoftBank Group is dispatching two executives to help Oyo Hotels, one of the largest start-ups in its portfolio, right its virus-stricken business in Japan, according to people familiar with the matter. Photo: AP
SoftBank dispatches senior executives to turn around struggling Oyo
- SoftBank’s Eric Gan and Lucio Di Ciaccio will join a six-member management oversight committee for Oyo Hotels, one of the largest start-ups in its portfolio
- Oyo has been among the hardest-hit in SoftBank’s global portfolio of sharing economy outfits
Topic | Softbank
