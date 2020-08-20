Short-term home rental company Airbnb on Wednesday confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Photo: Reuters
Airbnb confidentially files for IPO, sets stage for blockbuster listing in sign of recovery from Covid-19
- Short-term home rental company Airbnb on Wednesday confidentially filed for an initial public offering
- The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the IPO have not yet been determined
Topic | IPO
