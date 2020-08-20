Short-term home rental company Airbnb on Wednesday confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Start-ups

Airbnb confidentially files for IPO, sets stage for blockbuster listing in sign of recovery from Covid-19

  • Short-term home rental company Airbnb on Wednesday confidentially filed for an initial public offering
  • The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the IPO have not yet been determined
Topic |   IPO
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:51am, 20 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Short-term home rental company Airbnb on Wednesday confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE