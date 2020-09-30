As ByteDance faces challenges internationally, it has been turning more of its attention back to expanding in its home market. Photo: AFPAs ByteDance faces challenges internationally, it has been turning more of its attention back to expanding in its home market. Photo: AFP
As ByteDance faces challenges internationally, it has been turning more of its attention back to expanding in its home market. Photo: AFP
TikTok-owner ByteDance’s latest trademark applications include ‘ByteCoffee’, ‘sofa concert’

  • ByteDance recently filed applications to trademark the terms ‘ByteCoffee’ and ‘Shafa Yinyuehui’ (meaning ‘sofa concerts’ in Chinese)
  • ByteCoffee is the name of an internal coffee stand at ByteDance’s headquarters, while TikTok sister app Douyin has an ongoing ‘sofa concerts’ event

