As ByteDance faces challenges internationally, it has been turning more of its attention back to expanding in its home market. Photo: AFP
TikTok-owner ByteDance’s latest trademark applications include ‘ByteCoffee’, ‘sofa concert’
- ByteDance recently filed applications to trademark the terms ‘ByteCoffee’ and ‘Shafa Yinyuehui’ (meaning ‘sofa concerts’ in Chinese)
- ByteCoffee is the name of an internal coffee stand at ByteDance’s headquarters, while TikTok sister app Douyin has an ongoing ‘sofa concerts’ event
