Genshin Impact is an open-world, action-adventure game, where gamers play as young, magic-conjuring warriors journeying through a fairy-tale-like world. Photo: Handout
How Genshin Impact’s Chinese creator miHoYo found success with otakus willing to ‘pay for love’
- Genshin Impact has been touted as the biggest ever global launch of a Chinese game
- The slogan for Shanghai-based miHoYo, the company behind the game: ‘tech otakus save the world’
Topic | Video gaming
Genshin Impact is an open-world, action-adventure game, where gamers play as young, magic-conjuring warriors journeying through a fairy-tale-like world. Photo: Handout