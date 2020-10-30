Hellobike is one of China’s biggest bike-sharing platforms. Photo: Handout
Alibaba-backed Hellobike aims to take on Didi Chuxing in China’s ride-hailing market
- Hellobike says it is benchmarking its new car-hailing business against market leader Didi Chuxing
- Didi had 30 million monthly active users in September, 10 times more than the second most popular ride-hailing app Shouqi Yueche, according to a report
