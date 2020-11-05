TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance, facing regulatory challenges in major markets including the US and India, is doubling down on hiring in its home market. Photo: Reuters TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance, facing regulatory challenges in major markets including the US and India, is doubling down on hiring in its home market. Photo: Reuters
TikTok owner ByteDance on hiring spree in China amid US troubles; aims to recruit 10,000 by year-end

  • Beijing-headquartered ByteDance plans to bring in 10,000 more employees based in China by the end of the year
  • This is expected to boost the start-up’s global headcount to more than 100,000, hitting founder Zhang Yiming’s recently set target

Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 12:08pm, 5 Nov, 2020

TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance, facing regulatory challenges in major markets including the US and India, is doubling down on hiring in its home market. Photo: Reuters
