TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance, facing regulatory challenges in major markets including the US and India, is doubling down on hiring in its home market. Photo: Reuters
TikTok owner ByteDance on hiring spree in China amid US troubles; aims to recruit 10,000 by year-end
- Beijing-headquartered ByteDance plans to bring in 10,000 more employees based in China by the end of the year
- This is expected to boost the start-up’s global headcount to more than 100,000, hitting founder Zhang Yiming’s recently set target
Topic | TikTok
