Kim Leitzes, co-founder and CEO of PARKLU, recently acquired by Launchmetrics. Photo: Handout
Meet Kim Leitzes, the US-born female entrepreneur behind Chinese influencer marketplace Parklu
- As the prominence of influencers expands, global beauty and luxury brands are looking for influencers, or key opinion leaders, to entice Chinese buyers
- Fashion marketing platform Launchmetrics acquires Parklu as China’s luxury consumers emerge as a bright spot during the coronavirus pandemic
