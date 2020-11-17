Kim Leitzes, co-founder and CEO of PARKLU, recently acquired by Launchmetrics. Photo: Handout Kim Leitzes, co-founder and CEO of PARKLU, recently acquired by Launchmetrics. Photo: Handout
Kim Leitzes, co-founder and CEO of PARKLU, recently acquired by Launchmetrics. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Start-ups

Meet Kim Leitzes, the US-born female entrepreneur behind Chinese influencer marketplace Parklu

  • As the prominence of influencers expands, global beauty and luxury brands are looking for influencers, or key opinion leaders, to entice Chinese buyers
  • Fashion marketing platform Launchmetrics acquires Parklu as China’s luxury consumers emerge as a bright spot during the coronavirus pandemic

Topic |   Social media
Karen Chiu
Karen Chiu

Updated: 10:00pm, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Kim Leitzes, co-founder and CEO of PARKLU, recently acquired by Launchmetrics. Photo: Handout Kim Leitzes, co-founder and CEO of PARKLU, recently acquired by Launchmetrics. Photo: Handout
Kim Leitzes, co-founder and CEO of PARKLU, recently acquired by Launchmetrics. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE