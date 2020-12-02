Singapore-based Grab and Indonesia’s Gojek compete in ride-hailing, food delivery and mobile payment services in Southeast Asia. Photos: Shutterstock Singapore-based Grab and Indonesia’s Gojek compete in ride-hailing, food delivery and mobile payment services in Southeast Asia. Photos: Shutterstock
Grab, Gojek said to close in on terms for Southeast Asia’s biggest internet merger

  • Singapore-based Grab was last valued at more than US$14 billion, while Indonesia’s Gojek is valued at US$10 billion
  • Grab and Gojek have been locked in a fierce, expensive battle for dominance in ride-hailing, food delivery and mobile payment services

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:46pm, 2 Dec, 2020

