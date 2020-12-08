Self-driving Uber vehicles parked in front of the Uber office in Dallas on Tuesday, October 9, 2019. Photo: Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS Self-driving Uber vehicles parked in front of the Uber office in Dallas on Tuesday, October 9, 2019. Photo: Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS
Self-driving Uber vehicles parked in front of the Uber office in Dallas on Tuesday, October 9, 2019. Photo: Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS
Tech /  Start-ups

Uber sells self-driving car unit to Aurora and takes start-up stake after pandemic crushes revenue

  • By adding Uber’s self-driving car unit, Aurora will gain hundreds of engineers and access to one of the world’s largest ride-hailing networks
  • In exchange for investing US$400 million in Aurora, Uber will get a 26 per cent ownership stake in the company

Topic |   Uber
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:59am, 8 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Self-driving Uber vehicles parked in front of the Uber office in Dallas on Tuesday, October 9, 2019. Photo: Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS Self-driving Uber vehicles parked in front of the Uber office in Dallas on Tuesday, October 9, 2019. Photo: Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS
Self-driving Uber vehicles parked in front of the Uber office in Dallas on Tuesday, October 9, 2019. Photo: Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE