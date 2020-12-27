Mobike bicycles parked on the street in the Futian district in Shenzhen in 2019. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa Mobike bicycles parked on the street in the Futian district in Shenzhen in 2019. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Mobike bicycles parked on the street in the Futian district in Shenzhen in 2019. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Tech /  Start-ups

The rise and fall of Mobike and Ofo, China’s bike-sharing twin stars

  • Mobike has officially halted operations of its mobile app and WeChat mini programme, fully merging under its parent company Meituan
  • The Beijing-based brand and rival Ofo used to dominate China’s bike-sharing industry, but their cash-burning tactics failed to pay off

Topic |   Bike-sharing services
Coco FengJosh Ye
Coco Feng in Beijing and Josh Ye

Updated: 7:00am, 27 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Mobike bicycles parked on the street in the Futian district in Shenzhen in 2019. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa Mobike bicycles parked on the street in the Futian district in Shenzhen in 2019. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Mobike bicycles parked on the street in the Futian district in Shenzhen in 2019. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE