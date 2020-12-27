Mobike bicycles parked on the street in the Futian district in Shenzhen in 2019. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
The rise and fall of Mobike and Ofo, China’s bike-sharing twin stars
- Mobike has officially halted operations of its mobile app and WeChat mini programme, fully merging under its parent company Meituan
- The Beijing-based brand and rival Ofo used to dominate China’s bike-sharing industry, but their cash-burning tactics failed to pay off
Topic | Bike-sharing services
Mobike bicycles parked on the street in the Futian district in Shenzhen in 2019. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa