Self-driving start-up WeRide and bus maker Yutong have teamed up to develop a fully driverless ‘mini robobus’. Photo: Handout
China’s WeRide raises US$200 million from bus maker Yutong Group as autonomous driving race heats up
- Self-driving start-up WeRide has raised US$200 million from Yutong Group, China’s largest commercial bus manufacturer
- China’s autonomous driving market is heating up with more interest from traditional carmakers and expectations of further policy support
Topic | Autonomous driving
