Self-driving start-up WeRide and bus maker Yutong have teamed up to develop a fully driverless ‘mini robobus’. Photo: Handout Self-driving start-up WeRide and bus maker Yutong have teamed up to develop a fully driverless ‘mini robobus’. Photo: Handout
Self-driving start-up WeRide and bus maker Yutong have teamed up to develop a fully driverless ‘mini robobus’. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Start-ups

China’s WeRide raises US$200 million from bus maker Yutong Group as autonomous driving race heats up

  • Self-driving start-up WeRide has raised US$200 million from Yutong Group, China’s largest commercial bus manufacturer
  • China’s autonomous driving market is heating up with more interest from traditional carmakers and expectations of further policy support

Topic |   Autonomous driving
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:25am, 23 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Self-driving start-up WeRide and bus maker Yutong have teamed up to develop a fully driverless ‘mini robobus’. Photo: Handout Self-driving start-up WeRide and bus maker Yutong have teamed up to develop a fully driverless ‘mini robobus’. Photo: Handout
Self-driving start-up WeRide and bus maker Yutong have teamed up to develop a fully driverless ‘mini robobus’. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE