A Gojek driver rides his motorcycle through a business district street in Jakarta, Indonesia on June 9, 2015. Photo: Reuters

Indonesia’s Gojek in talks with Tokopedia for US$18 billion merger, sources say

  • Ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek and local e-commerce pioneer Tokopedia are Indonesia’s two most valuable start-ups
  • They are in advanced discussions about merging ahead of a planned initial public offering of the combined entity, sources say

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:32pm, 5 Jan, 2021

A Gojek driver rides his motorcycle through a business district street in Jakarta, Indonesia on June 9, 2015. Photo: Reuters
