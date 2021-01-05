A Gojek driver rides his motorcycle through a business district street in Jakarta, Indonesia on June 9, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gojek in talks with Tokopedia for US$18 billion merger, sources say
- Ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek and local e-commerce pioneer Tokopedia are Indonesia’s two most valuable start-ups
- They are in advanced discussions about merging ahead of a planned initial public offering of the combined entity, sources say
