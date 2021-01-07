San Mateo, California-based Roblox is among the world’s most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and games consoles. Photo: AFP
Video gaming
US gaming site Roblox valued at US$30 billion, plans direct listing instead of IPO
- Roblox has raised around US$520 million in a private fundraising round led by Altimeter Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group
- It now aims to go public through a direct listing instead of an initial public offering as originally planned
