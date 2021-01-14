Xpeng said its P7 electric sports sedan will get an over-the-air update for autonomous driving before the Lunar New Year in mid-February. Photo: Handout Xpeng said its P7 electric sports sedan will get an over-the-air update for autonomous driving before the Lunar New Year in mid-February. Photo: Handout
Xpeng said its P7 electric sports sedan will get an over-the-air update for autonomous driving before the Lunar New Year in mid-February. Photo: Handout

Tesla rival Xpeng promises autonomous driving to P7 electric car owners ahead of Lunar New Year

  • Xpeng says mass-produced models of its P7 sports sedan will get an over-the-air autonomous driving update before Lunar New Year in February
  • The electric carmaker calls its Navigation Guided Pilot a level 3 autonomous driving technology, meaning drivers can safely take their eyes off the road

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:00am, 14 Jan, 2021

