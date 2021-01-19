Grab caught global attention when Uber sold its Southeast Asia business to the company in 2018 after a costly five-year battle and in return took a stake in Grab. Photo: Shutterstock
Southeast Asia’s Grab said to be considering US IPO this year which could raise at least US$2 billion
- The plans, including the size of the issue and timing, have not been finalised and are subject to market conditions, sources said
- Grab has become a one-stop shop for services such as food delivery, payments and insurance in Southeast Asia
