Japan decided on Monday to effectively exclude Chinese telecommunication equipment giants Huawei Technologies and ZTE from public procurement, the government said, widening the list of countries that have pushed back against the Chinese technology companies on security issues.

The decision comes amid concerns about security breaches that have already prompted the US and some other counties to ban the two Chinese companies from supplying infrastructure products.

Cybersecurity officials of relevant Japanese government ministries and agencies agreed on the plan, but did not explicitly name the companies in consideration of the potential impact on ties between Tokyo and Beijing, which have shown signs of improvement in recent months.

In August, the US, a key ally of Japan, enacted the National Defence Authorisation Act to ban the government’s use of Huawei and ZTE technology products and services on concerns over their connections with Chinese intelligence. Australia and New Zealand have also excluded both firms from their next-generation 5G mobile network roll-outs.

ZTE declined to comment on reports of Japan’s decision on Monday. Huawei did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Meanwhile Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment supplier, last week agreed to British intelligence demands to address risks in its equipment and software, as the company seeks to be part of the UK’s 5G mobile network plans, according to a Financial Times report last Friday.

Its comments came after BT Group, which runs the UK’s largest mobile network operator EE, said last week that Huawei will not supply equipment for EE’s core 5G network. It has also started removing Huawei gear from EE’s core 4G infrastructure. That followed a warning from the head of the MI6 foreign intelligence service that singled out the Chinese company as a potential security risk.

However, Robert Hannigan, former head of the Government Communications Headquarters intelligence agency that deals with cybersecurity, warned last Friday of “hysteria” over Chinese technology. “My worry is there is sort of a hysteria growing … we need a calmer approach,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

The news has not been all bleak on 5G for Huawei though.

Last week it signed a contract to upgrade Portugal’s No 1 phone network into the 5G standard, giving the Chinese company its 23rd global network client to extend its lead as the world’s largest maker of telecommunications equipment.

Huawei will supply the equipment and software for Altice Portugal to upgrade its network to support commercially applicable 5G standards by 2019, the Shenzhen-based gear maker said in a press statement.

The Altice deal in Portugal is the latest in Huawei’s tally of 5G network clients – 15 in Europe, five in the Middle East and three in Asia – putting the Chinese company ahead of Nokia and Ericsson as the leading supplier of next-generation telecommunications technology.

Meanwhile, in a move that threatens to intensify the trade war between Washington and Beijing, Canadian authorities arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei and the daughter of its founder, in Vancouver on December 1 at the request of US authorities. Meng faces US fraud charges associated with sanctions-skirting business dealings with Iran, according to media reports.

In April, the US Commerce Department announced a ban on US firms shipping products to ZTE, alleging the company violated its sanctions against North Korea and Iran.

ZTE, the second largest telecoms equipment maker in China, was first fined in early 2017 for selling millions of dollars’ worth of hardware and software from US technology companies to Iran and North Korea, which were under American sanctions.

The company was later found to have lied about the matter, which led the US Commerce Department this year to impose the seven-year ban.

The inability to buy components from US suppliers resulted in ZTE’s closing major operations within weeks. The company’s survival became a source of friction in trade talks between Washington and Beijing. US president Donald Trump, in what he called a favour to Chinese President Xi Jinping, directed the Commerce Department to come up with an alternative, less crippling punishment.

ZTE eventually agreed to pay a total of US$1.4 billion in fines and escrow funds, appoint a new board of directors and install compliance oversight managers chosen by the US, and the ban was lifted on July 13. The only punishment specified in case of future violations was the loss of the US$400 million in escrow.

As part of the settlement, the Commerce Department appointed a ZTE monitor to assess the equipment maker’s compliance with US export control laws and sanctions.