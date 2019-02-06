Facebook at 15: Zuckerberg, privacy, fake news and China

Social media giant Facebook, founded by Mark Zuckerberg along with fellow Harvard University students Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz and Chris Hughes, celebrated its 15th anniversary this week.

Chairman and CEO Zuckerberg, who launched the first version of Facebook from his Harvard dorm, marked the occasion with a personal post saying his aim was to build a “simple website organised around people” allowing them to connect with each other and share the things most important to them.

Here are some interesting facts and figures about Facebook:

How big is Facebook and how rich is Mark Zuckerberg?

From its humble origins, Facebook today has grown into a business connecting about 2.7 billion people with annual revenue in excess of US$40 billion, driven largely by its pioneering mobile advertising business. The 34-year-old Zuckerberg has an estimated net worth of around US$55 billion and as of 2018 was the only person under 50 in the Forbes 10 richest people list.

Facebook’s initial public offering in February 2012 was the largest initial valuation to date for a public company at US$104 billion. This was subsequently surpassed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2014, which had an initial valuation of US$167.6 billion.

Amid a string of data privacy and fake news scandals and signs that breakneck user and revenue growth were finally slowing down, Facebook dropped 20 per cent in a single day on July 26 2018, wiping out almost US$120 billion in market value. This was the biggest single-day decline in history for any publicly traded company, according to Thomson Reuters data. It subsequently recovered some ground and closed out the year with a market cap of about US$377 billion, ranking it as the seventh-biggest public company globally.

What are some of the controversies and challenges surrounding Facebook?

Before launching Facebook, Zuckerberg created Facemash, which placed two photos of Harvard students alongside each other and asked users to choose the “hottest” person. The site was shut down by Harvard’s authorities, Zuckerberg faced expulsion and was charged with breaching security, infringing copyright and violating individual privacy. The charges were later dropped.

Six days after Facebook launched, Harvard seniors Cameron Winklevoss, Tyler Winklevoss and Divya Narendra accused Zuckerberg of intentionally misleading them into believing that he would help them build a social network called HarvardConnection.com. They later sued Zuckerberg, settling in 2008 for 1.2 million shares in Facebook (worth about US$300 million at the time of the social network’s IPO).

Data privacy

Data privacy has been – and remains­ – one of Facebook’s biggest challenges.

In 2010, the US National Security Agency began taking publicly posted profile information from Facebook, among other social media services. In 2011, Facebook settled Federal Trade Commission charges that it deceived consumers by failing to keep privacy promises.

The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal erupted in early 2018 when it was revealed that the political consulting firm had harvested the personal data of millions of people’s Facebook profiles without their consent and used it for political purposes, causing a public outcry.

Zuckerberg eventually agreed to testify before the US Congress on the matter and the company was fined 500,000 pounds in the UK – the maximum possible. He pledged to reform Facebook’s policies, wrote a personal apology letter that was published in various newspapers and Facebook agreed to implement the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation in all areas of operations.

Zuckerberg acknowledged the issue of data privacy in his personal anniversary post, saying “protecting privacy in a world where people share so much information” was a critical issue to be managed responsibly, alongside user health and “governing content to balance free expression and safety”.

Fake news and content

Facebook relies on its users to create engaging content that ties them to its service. However, the company has come under fire for allowing users to post objectionable or false claims (so-called fake news) while prohibiting other content that it deems inappropriate.

Facebook has amended its content policies multiple times and in 2018 the company said it would “downrank” articles that its fact-checkers determined to be false and remove information that incited violence.

The issue of how to stop the spread of false information while simultaneously providing a medium for free expression remains a central problem for Facebook and other social media operators. Because of its global reach, Facebook is in the eye of this storm – on the one hand being accused of providing a platform for bullies and liars while on the other being praised for offering open access to information, free from the fetters of traditional social hierarchies and mainstream media control.

A large part of Zuckerberg’s anniversary post was devoted to this topic, and he says “I believe what we’re seeing is people having more power, and a long-term trend reshaping society to be more open and accountable over time. We're still in the early stages of this transformation and in many ways it is just getting started.”

He cautions against those people who say this shift to “empowering people” is “mostly harmful to society and democracy” and ends his post by saying “the next 15 years will be about people using their power to remake society in ways that have the potential to be profoundly positive for decades to come.”

Facebook and China

Facebook has been blocked in China since 2009, when authorities deemed that posts on the site had perpetuated riots in western Xinjiang province. The Chinese government controls all internet content and restricts, deletes or bans content it deems is not in the interests of the state. These measures have been stepped up in recent months to include stricter scrutiny of content hosted by domestic internet companies, such as Tencent’s dominant social media platform WeChat, and Bytedance’s news aggregator app Jinri Toutiao among others.

Facebook has in recent years attempted to re-establish its presence in China, including a move by Zuckerberg to cultivate a relationship with Chinese president Xi Jinping and an appearance at one of the country’s top universities.

In 2017, Facebook released a photo-sharing app in China – without bearing its name – that was close to its Moments app in design. It also worked on a tool that allowed targeted censorship, prompting some employees to resign – similar to the recent controversy at Google after it revealed it was working on a project to develop a censored search engine for China.

In a fresh setback to its China efforts, its lead liaison with Beijing, Wang-Li Moser, resigned in January 2018, according to a New York Times report, citing people familiar with the situation.