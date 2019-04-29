Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Journalists and guests watch a trailer during the press conference for the launch of Huawei Technologies’ new 5G products at the company’s Executive Briefing Centre in Beijing on January 24, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech leaders and founders

Who controls Huawei? Chinese telecoms leader’s ownership structure explained in more detail

  • Huawei goes on the offensive after research paper questions ownership structure
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 6:00am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:18pm, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Journalists and guests watch a trailer during the press conference for the launch of Huawei Technologies’ new 5G products at the company’s Executive Briefing Centre in Beijing on January 24, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.