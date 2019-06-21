Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn reacts during an interview with Reuters in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 12, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn chairman Terry Gou hands over reins ahead of Taiwan presidential bid
- The Apple supplier, whose full name is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, unveiled a leadership overhaul last week
Topic | Hon Hai Precision Industry
Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn reacts during an interview with Reuters in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 12, 2017. Photo: Reuters