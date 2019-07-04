This framegrab taken from AFPTV shows a man (R) pouring water Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li during Baidu Create 2019 in Beijing on July 3, 2019. Photo: AFP
Man to be detained for five days after dousing Baidu’s billionaire founder with water at annual tech event
- The man, who police have not named, jumped on stage and poured a bottle of water over Li’s head at Baidu’s annual tech event
