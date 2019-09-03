Semiconductor silicon wafer undergoing probe testing. Photo: Shutterstock
China needs ‘five to 10 years’ to catch up in semiconductors, Peking University professor and industry veteran Zhou Zhiping says
- China was not that far behind the West in semiconductors in the 1970s, but fell behind
- Semiconductor veteran says the mainland is at least two to three generations behind the US and Taiwan
Interest from the global tech community in Hong Kong is on the rise and more than five mainland-based companies have set up branches that involve integrated circuit R&D in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Demand for Hong Kong-designed semiconductors seen increasing with rise of the Greater Bay Area
- The Greater Bay Area has the potential to unlock huge potential for third-generation semiconductors
