Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Qihoo 360 Technology had more than 460 million monthly active users of its online mobile security service in mainland China as of December 31 last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tech leaders and founders

China’s 5G, industrial internet roll-outs to fuel more demand for cybersecurity

  • Adoption of advanced technologies will inevitably result in bugs and security gaps, Qihoo 360 chief says
Topic |   Cybersecurity
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 7:00am, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Qihoo 360 Technology had more than 460 million monthly active users of its online mobile security service in mainland China as of December 31 last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.