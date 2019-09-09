Qihoo 360 Technology had more than 460 million monthly active users of its online mobile security service in mainland China as of December 31 last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
China’s 5G, industrial internet roll-outs to fuel more demand for cybersecurity
- Adoption of advanced technologies will inevitably result in bugs and security gaps, Qihoo 360 chief says
