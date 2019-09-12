Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Brad Smith, president at Microsoft Corp, recounted how a Trump adviser questioned the company’s stand against spying on its users on behalf of the US government in his new book, Tools and Weapons: The Promise and the Peril of the Digital Age. Photo: Reuters
Tech leaders and founders

Trump adviser asked Microsoft why it wouldn’t spy for the US, company president reveals in new book

  • The inquiry showed that the US continues to have its own issues with surveillance and cybersecurity
Topic |   Microsoft
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Updated: 7:30pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Brad Smith, president at Microsoft Corp, recounted how a Trump adviser questioned the company’s stand against spying on its users on behalf of the US government in his new book, Tools and Weapons: The Promise and the Peril of the Digital Age. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei Technologies’ logo is seen at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany on September 6. The Chinese telecommunications equipment maker continues to struggle with the US trade ban, despite Washington’s recent decision to grant it a further reprieve to buy major components from American hi-tech companies. Photo: Reuters
Gear

Trump’s blacklisting of Huawei unfair and un-American, Microsoft president says

  • Microsoft’s Brad Smith warns Washington’s trade restrictions could expand beyond Huawei, threatening the US firm’s global competitiveness
Topic |   Huawei
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Updated: 6:07pm, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei Technologies’ logo is seen at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany on September 6. The Chinese telecommunications equipment maker continues to struggle with the US trade ban, despite Washington’s recent decision to grant it a further reprieve to buy major components from American hi-tech companies. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.