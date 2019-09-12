Brad Smith, president at Microsoft Corp, recounted how a Trump adviser questioned the company’s stand against spying on its users on behalf of the US government in his new book, Tools and Weapons: The Promise and the Peril of the Digital Age. Photo: Reuters
Trump adviser asked Microsoft why it wouldn’t spy for the US, company president reveals in new book
- The inquiry showed that the US continues to have its own issues with surveillance and cybersecurity
Topic | Microsoft
Huawei Technologies’ logo is seen at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany on September 6. The Chinese telecommunications equipment maker continues to struggle with the US trade ban, despite Washington’s recent decision to grant it a further reprieve to buy major components from American hi-tech companies. Photo: Reuters
Trump’s blacklisting of Huawei unfair and un-American, Microsoft president says
- Microsoft’s Brad Smith warns Washington’s trade restrictions could expand beyond Huawei, threatening the US firm’s global competitiveness
Topic | Huawei
