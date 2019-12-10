Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (L) and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos chat during an American Technology Council roundtable at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 19, 2017. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Tech leaders and founders

Amazon, Microsoft execs call for closer alliance between Pentagon and big tech

  • At an annual forum, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft President Brad Smith pledged to support the Pentagon even in the face of internal revolt
  • Their comments drew a stark contrast to the approach taken by Google, which has sworn off development of artificial intelligence-based weapons
Topic |   Technology
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 10:45am, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (L) and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos chat during an American Technology Council roundtable at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 19, 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Photo: Handout via Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Pentagon chief plans to shift US focus to military competition with China and Russia despite Middle East threat

  • Mark Esper outlined the plan in a speech at the Reagan National Defence Forum, an annual gathering of government, defence industry and military officials
Topic |   Defence
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:36pm, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Photo: Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.