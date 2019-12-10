Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (L) and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos chat during an American Technology Council roundtable at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 19, 2017. Photo: AFP
Amazon, Microsoft execs call for closer alliance between Pentagon and big tech
- At an annual forum, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft President Brad Smith pledged to support the Pentagon even in the face of internal revolt
- Their comments drew a stark contrast to the approach taken by Google, which has sworn off development of artificial intelligence-based weapons
Topic | Technology
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (L) and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos chat during an American Technology Council roundtable at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 19, 2017. Photo: AFP
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Pentagon chief plans to shift US focus to military competition with China and Russia despite Middle East threat
- Mark Esper outlined the plan in a speech at the Reagan National Defence Forum, an annual gathering of government, defence industry and military officials
Topic | Defence
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Photo: Handout via Reuters