Kalanick, who helped found Uber in 2009 and once exerted nearly complete control, stepped down as chief executive in June 2017 under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Photo: AP
Brash Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick leaves board to focus on industrial ‘ghost kitchens’
- Kalanick, who helped found Uber in 2009, resigned from the board and sold his entire stake of roughly US$3 billion worth of shares
- He is turning his focus to a new venture creating “ghost kitchens” for food delivery services
Topic | Uber
Kalanick, who helped found Uber in 2009 and once exerted nearly complete control, stepped down as chief executive in June 2017 under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Photo: AP