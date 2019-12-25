Kalanick, who helped found Uber in 2009 and once exerted nearly complete control, stepped down as chief executive in June 2017 under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Photo: AP
Tech /  Tech leaders and founders

Brash Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick leaves board to focus on industrial ‘ghost kitchens’

  • Kalanick, who helped found Uber in 2009, resigned from the board and sold his entire stake of roughly US$3 billion worth of shares
  • He is turning his focus to a new venture creating “ghost kitchens” for food delivery services
Topic |   Uber
Reuters

Reuters

Updated: 10:28am, 25 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kalanick, who helped found Uber in 2009 and once exerted nearly complete control, stepped down as chief executive in June 2017 under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE