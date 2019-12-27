A sign for 5G seen at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China, November 2019. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Apple supplier Taiyo Yuden bullish on 2020 as China’s 5G phone demand kicks in
- Taiyo Yuden, which supplies parts to smartphone makers including Apple, has seen Chinese makers drive early demand for 5G stations and handsets
- The Japanese company’s shares have more than doubled this year, despite slowing smartphone shipments
