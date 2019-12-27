A sign for 5G seen at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China, November 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Tech leaders and founders

Japanese Apple supplier Taiyo Yuden bullish on 2020 as China’s 5G phone demand kicks in

  • Taiyo Yuden, which supplies parts to smartphone makers including Apple, has seen Chinese makers drive early demand for 5G stations and handsets
  • The Japanese company’s shares have more than doubled this year, despite slowing smartphone shipments
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Updated: 9:55am, 27 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A sign for 5G seen at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China, November 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE