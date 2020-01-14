Attendees at Amazon’s annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas US, in November 2017. File photo: Reuters
Amazon names Matt Garman new cloud unit sales chief amid rivalry with Microsoft, Google
- Garman, a long-time Amazon Web Services engineering executive, will now oversee the cloud unit’s sales and marketing teams
- He was named last month to Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos’ strategy-setting S-team, evidence of AWS’s growing importance to the company
Topic | Amazon
