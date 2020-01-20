Samsung Electronics is the world’s top smartphone maker. File photo: EPA-EFE
Samsung Electronics appoints its youngest president, Roh Tae-moon, as new mobile chief
- Roh, the youngest president at Samsung at 51, is said to have championed Samsung’s strategic shift to outsource more phones to Chinese and other companies
- The former mobile development head has led development of Samsung’s Galaxy mobile devices
Topic | Samsung Electronics
