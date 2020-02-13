Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group, left, and Jack Ma, former chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, shake hands at Tokyo Forum 2019 on December 6, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
A stock and a hard place: SoftBank's US$150 billion Alibaba war chest in spotlight
- China’s Alibaba is the Japanese firm’s biggest asset and CEO Masayoshi Son’s most successful tech bet to date
- Prominent New York-based activist investor Elliott Management, which emerged as a SoftBank shareholder, is pushing for big buy-backs
Topic | Alibaba
