Ren Zhengfei, founder and chief executive of Huawei Technologies, speaks during a session at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Founder Ren Zhengfei says Huawei ‘working round the clock’ amid coronavirus pandemic to weather US sanctions

  • Huawei was on the front foot before the coronavirus crisis gripped China because of pressure from the US government
  • Huawei has resumed over 90 per cent of its production and development operations, Ren said
Iris Deng
Updated: 6:23am, 26 Mar, 2020

