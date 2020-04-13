Screengrab of Luo Yonghao's second live-stream on Douyin, where he demonstrating walking on a machine while using a laptop.
One-hit wonder? Viewership slumps for Luo Yonghao’s second live-stream after viral debut

  • In his live-streaming debut, the indebted founder of smartphone brand Smartisan made more than US$15.5 million, with 48 million people tuning in
  • His second attempt about a week later attracted significantly less attention, with 11 million viewers and US$4.5 million in sales
Tracy Qu
Updated: 5:30pm, 13 Apr, 2020

