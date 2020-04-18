A family takes pictures in a field of blooming poppies in Lancaster, California, on April 17. The new RT.live website, introduced by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is expected to help citizens understand whether they are in danger, as parts of the US economy reopen amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Instagram founders build website tracking spread of Covid-19
- The RT.live site uses a statistic called an effective reproduction number, which tracks the average number of people who catch the coronavirus from a single infected person
- Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger see it more useful to look at the coronavirus pandemic’s infection rate from a local angle
Topic | Technology
A family takes pictures in a field of blooming poppies in Lancaster, California, on April 17. The new RT.live website, introduced by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is expected to help citizens understand whether they are in danger, as parts of the US economy reopen amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE