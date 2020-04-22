Women wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus walk on a stretch of the Badaling Great Wall of China in Beijing, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Photo: AP
Record tourist numbers since Covid-19 expected for China’s Labour Day, boosting hopes for domestic tourism recovery
- The five-day holiday will be the first “mini peak season” this year, according to a report by Trip.com
Topic | Tourism
