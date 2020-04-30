Tesla chief Elon Musk on April 29 called the coronavirus confinement a "fascist" action and "an outrage" that infringes on personal freedom and will damage the economy. File photo: AFP
Elon Musk decries ‘fascist’ coronavirus stay-at-home orders putting Tesla’s hot streak at risk
- Tesla is worried about being able to resume production in the San Francisco Bay area, where authorities have extended a stay-home order to the end of May
- CEO Elon Musk, in an emotive Tesla earnings call, ranted against the orders and said they were ‘not democratic’
Topic | Tesla
Tesla chief Elon Musk on April 29 called the coronavirus confinement a "fascist" action and "an outrage" that infringes on personal freedom and will damage the economy. File photo: AFP