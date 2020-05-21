Ding Lei, founder and CEO of NetEase attends the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Coding should be part of basic education for Chinese kids, NetEase CEO Ding Lei says

  • China should include computer programming in its basic education curriculum to support its ambitions of becoming a tech powerhouse, Ding Lei proposes
  • The tech CEO is making the proposal for the Two Sessions, an annual meeting of China’s two main political bodies
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 5:30pm, 21 May, 2020

