Ding Lei, founder and CEO of NetEase attends the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Coding should be part of basic education for Chinese kids, NetEase CEO Ding Lei says
- China should include computer programming in its basic education curriculum to support its ambitions of becoming a tech powerhouse, Ding Lei proposes
- The tech CEO is making the proposal for the Two Sessions, an annual meeting of China’s two main political bodies
