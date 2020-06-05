Elon Musk, founder and chief executive of Space Exploration Technologies Corp, celebrates the successful launch of his company’s Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Centre during a post launch event on May 30. Photo: DPA
Tech /  Tech leaders and founders

Tesla’s Elon Musk says ‘time to break up Amazon’, fuelling feud with Jeff Bezos

  • Musk tweeted that monopolies are wrong, as online retailer Amazon.com faces scrutiny from regulators for the increasing size and scope of its business
  • A prolific tweeter, Musk has been criticised in the past for his posts on the coronavirus outbreak and electric car maker Tesla’s stock
Topic |   Technology
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:17am, 5 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Elon Musk, founder and chief executive of Space Exploration Technologies Corp, celebrates the successful launch of his company’s Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Centre during a post launch event on May 30. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE