Attendees gather at the Activision Blizzard exhibit at the E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 June 2013. Photo: EPA-EFE
China is ‘restricted’ market for video games, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick says
- ‘We have very compelling content in China,’ US game giant Activision Blizzard’s CEO Bobby Kotick says
- However, he added, the Chinese government has not approved any content for release in the last year
Topic | Video gaming
