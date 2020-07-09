BlueCity Holdings, the owner of leading gay dating app Blued, went public on the Nasdaq on July 8, 2020. Photo: Handout
Founder of Chinese gay dating app Blued optimistic about overseas expansion after US listing
- BlueCity, best-known for its dating app Blued, made history as the world’s first gay social network to become a publicly-traded company on Wednesday
- Despite a global backlash against Chinese technology, the founder of China’s largest gay dating app said he is optimistic about its prospects overseas
Topic | China technology
BlueCity Holdings, the owner of leading gay dating app Blued, went public on the Nasdaq on July 8, 2020. Photo: Handout