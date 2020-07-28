Intel said on July 23 that its plants had failed to keep up with the most advanced chip-production technology. Photo: EPA-EFEIntel said on July 23 that its plants had failed to keep up with the most advanced chip-production technology. Photo: EPA-EFE
Intel ousts chief engineering officer Murthy Renduchintala after delays

  • Murthy Renduchintala, the executive in charge of the company’s vast chip-design and manufacturing organisation, will leave Intel on August 3
  • The announcement comes less than a week after the chip maker said it had fallen further behind rivals in production technology
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:16am, 28 Jul, 2020

Intel said on July 23 that its plants had failed to keep up with the most advanced chip-production technology. Photo: EPA-EFE
