Intel said on July 23 that its plants had failed to keep up with the most advanced chip-production technology. Photo: EPA-EFE
Intel ousts chief engineering officer Murthy Renduchintala after delays
- Murthy Renduchintala, the executive in charge of the company’s vast chip-design and manufacturing organisation, will leave Intel on August 3
- The announcement comes less than a week after the chip maker said it had fallen further behind rivals in production technology
Topic | Intel
